A driver was shot twice on a Harris County freeway before losing control and crashing into several parked vehicles and a storage container, authorities say.

Around midnight Monday morning, the sheriff’s office responded to a crash along the service road of the US-59 Eastex Freeway near Hopper Road.

A black Chevrolet pickup truck was found crashed on top of a parked vehicle. The sheriff's office says two people had been in the pickup truck, and the driver was transported to the hospital where doctors determined he had two gunshot wounds. Authorities say the driver died from his injuries.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ The Harris County Sheriff's Office investigates a crash along the Eastex Freeway at Hopper Road.

According to the preliminary investigation, the driver and passenger had been at a car rally just down the road in a parking lot at Little York and the Eastex Freeway.

After they left, authorities believe they were involved in some sort of altercation with a red, four-door sedan.

The sheriff’s office says witnesses reported that the black truck and red vehicle were going over 100 mph.

Authorities say the driver of the pickup truck was shot just as they were crossing Hopper Road, and the driver then exited the freeway, lost control and went into the parking lot of a collision center. The sheriff’s office says the pickup truck traveled about 300 more feet, striking at least four vehicles before coming to a stop upside down on top of another truck and up against a storage container.

There is no suspect information at this time. Investigators are speaking with witnesses. The sheriff’s office said it wasn’t clear if the red car had been at the rally or if the encounter started after the black truck left.