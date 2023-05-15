Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
until THU 1:00 AM CDT, Montgomery County
13
River Flood Warning
until TUE 1:00 AM CDT, Matagorda County, Wharton County
River Flood Warning
until WED 7:12 AM CDT, Jackson County
River Flood Warning
until TUE 1:00 PM CDT, Jackson County
River Flood Warning
until WED 4:41 PM CDT, Jackson County
River Flood Warning
until THU 3:08 AM CDT, Jackson County
Flood Warning
until MON 5:00 PM CDT, Harris County, Montgomery County, Waller County
River Flood Warning
from MON 12:00 PM CDT until WED 9:00 AM CDT, Harris County, Waller County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 1:00 AM CDT, Harris County, Montgomery County
River Flood Warning
until TUE 10:36 AM CDT, Colorado County, Jackson County, Wharton County
River Flood Warning
until WED 4:43 AM CDT, Calhoun County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Brazoria County, Calhoun County, Fort Bend County, Polk County, Wharton County
River Flood Warning
from MON 4:06 AM CDT until THU 5:00 PM CDT, Austin County, Colorado County, Fort Bend County, Wharton County

Houston's Westheimer Road shutdown for crash, downed power lines between Rivercrest, Gessner

By
Published 
Houston
FOX 26 Houston

HOUSTON - All lanes of Westheimer Road are shutdown in southwest Houston due to a crash and downed power lines.

According to Houston police, lanes are closed between the 9700 and 9900 block of Westheimer Road, which is between W Rivercrest Drive and S Gessner Road.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 NEWS APP

Police say a car crashed and struck a power pole, and the power lines are in the roadway.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area and use alternate route.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.