All lanes of Westheimer Road are shutdown in southwest Houston due to a crash and downed power lines.

According to Houston police, lanes are closed between the 9700 and 9900 block of Westheimer Road, which is between W Rivercrest Drive and S Gessner Road.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 NEWS APP

Police say a car crashed and struck a power pole, and the power lines are in the roadway.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area and use alternate route.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.