Houston's Westheimer Road shutdown for crash, downed power lines between Rivercrest, Gessner
HOUSTON - All lanes of Westheimer Road are shutdown in southwest Houston due to a crash and downed power lines.
According to Houston police, lanes are closed between the 9700 and 9900 block of Westheimer Road, which is between W Rivercrest Drive and S Gessner Road.
Police say a car crashed and struck a power pole, and the power lines are in the roadway.
Drivers are asked to avoid the area and use alternate route.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.