Harris County shooting: 2 teens critically injured in shooting on Remington Ridge

The Brief Harris County authorities are investigating after a shooting sent two teens to the hospital with critical injuries. According to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, the shooting occurred near the intersection of Remington Ridge Drive and Remington Bend Drive. Gonzalez said when deputies arrived, they found two teens, possibly 15 and possibly 18, with gunshot wounds.



Harris County authorities are investigating after a shooting sent two teens to the hospital with critical injuries.

2 teens critically injured in Harris County shooting

What we know:

According to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, the shooting occurred near the intersection of Remington Ridge Drive and Remington Bend Drive.

Gonzalez said when deputies arrived, they found two teens, possibly 15 and possibly 18, with gunshot wounds.

Both have been transported to the hospital and are said to be in critical condition.

What we don't know:

It's unclear what led up to the shooting.

The investigation is ongoing.