Harris County Sheriff's Office searching for missing 10-year-old girl

The Harris County Sheriff's Office needs your help locating a 10-year-old girl who went missing on Saturday.

Authorities are looking for 10-year-old Eiycis Graham.

Eiycis Graham

Officials said she was last seen at the Falls West Oaks Apartments, located on State Highway 6 South.

She was last seen wearing black pants and black shirt with bullseye-shaped tye dye pattern on the front.

If you have any information on where Eiycis is, contact authorities immediately.

