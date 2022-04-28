Harris County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing 17-year-old Spring girl

article

The Harris County Sheriff’s Office needs your help locating a 17-year-old Spring girl who was last seen on April 19.



Officials are looking for Diedra Pardo, who was last seen in the 19400 block of the North Freeway in Spring.

Diedra was last seen wearing a black muscle shirt, black hoodie shirt, blue jeans, and white tennis shoes.



If you have any information on where Diedra might be, contact the Harris County Sheriff’s Office Missing Persons Unit at (713) 755-7427 or Crime Stoppers at (713) 222-8477.

