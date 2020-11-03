Harris County Sheriff’s Office deputy dies after battle with COVID-19

article

A 29-year veteran of the Harris County Sheriff’s Office has died after a battle with COVID-19.

The sheriff’s office says Deputy Johnny Tunches, 56, passed away on Tuesday.

“Our Sheriff’s Office family mourns the death of Deputy John Tunches,” Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said. “Deputy Tunches served the people of Harris County with distinction. We were proud to call him our partner, and our friend. He will be missed terribly, and our condolences go out to his family and all those whose lives he touched.”

According to the sheriff’s office, Deputy Tunches had been hospitalized for almost a month after contracting COVID-19.

Deputy Tunches began his service with the Harris County Sheriff's Office in 1991 and worked at the Inmate Processing Center. His most recent assignment was as a Contract Deputy in District 2.

He is survived by his wife and his three daughters.

Deputy Tunches is the third Harris County deputy to die after contracting COVID-19. Sergeant Raymond Scholwinski died on May 6 and Deputy Juan Menchaca died on June 13.

