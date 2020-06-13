Second HCSO employee dies from COVID-19

article

A second member of the Harris County Sheriff’s Office has died after a lengthy battle with Coronavirus COVID-19.

On Saturday, 70-year-old Juan Menchaca died from COVID-19. We’re told Deputy Menchaca battled the virus several weeks in a Houston hospital.

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

“He was a 14-year veteran of the Harris County Sheriff's Office and was most recently assigned to the courts division,” said a spokesperson from HCSO. “He began his law enforcement career with the Nacogdoches Police Department, and he previously served 18 years as a Texas parole officer.”

Menchaca was a father and grandfather. His wife, Melissa, spoke to reporters Saturday afternoon.

“He loved his sports bars and he loved playing his guitar,” said Melissa Menchaca. “There was a silly side that his daughters, and family and I, were able to see.”

RELATED: Harris County COVID-19 Relief Fund: How and when to apply

Advertisement

In May, another member of the Harris County Sheriff’s Office also died from COVID-19. Sergeant Raymond Scholwinski died from the Coronavirus at 70-years-old. Two HCSO members have now died from the sometimes deadly virus.

“Every day, our folks are showing up for work, knowing that they’re doing so in the midst of a pandemic,” said HCSO spokesperson Jason Spencer. “They’re putting themselves in jeopardy.”

So far, more than 330 HCSO workers have tested positive for COVID-19. Of those, 15 people remain hospitalized and 254 have recovered.

“This pandemic has hit our sheriff’s office family especially hard,” said Spencer. “To lose another one of our brothers is just heartbreaking for our family. We hope this serves as a reminder for the community that the virus is still with us and is still moving among us. We all have to do what we can to slow the spread.”

On Saturday, Menchaca’s remains were escorted to a Houston funeral home.

Funeral arrangements have not been announced.