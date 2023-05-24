It was a somber day for deputies at the Harris County Precinct 5 Constable's Office as they said goodbyes to long-time K-9 ‘Nick.'

‘Nick’ was laid to rest with deputies from the department and others who were in attendance to honor him at VCA Prestonwood Animal Hospital.

In a post on social media, officials said "There is no bond quite like the one between a K-9 and his deputy handler. We ask you all to keep Sgt. Brandon McIlwain and all of our K-9 units in your prayers today."

Thank you for your service ‘Nick’, and rest easy.