Harris County Precinct 4 Constable Office expands force with 4 new deputies, will begin on May 6

article

The Harris County Precinct 4 Constable Office welcomed four new deputies to their department.

The deputies are Deputy Aaron Ballew, Deputy Stacy Betz, Chief Deputy Donald Steward, Deputy Richard Bernal, and Deputy Paul Calderon.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 HOUSTON APP BY CLICKING HERE

The deputies will begin serving in their new assignments with the department starting on Saturday, May 6.

Congratulations to the deputies and stay safe out there!