Harris County officials still searching for one suspect after police chase near Spring, deputy crashed

One person is in custody and another remains on the run after a reported police pursuit in Harris County.

Details are limited at this time, but reports say deputies with Harris County attempted a traffic stop and two people evaded, leading officials on a chase near Holzworth and Meadows edge near Spring.

Eventually, the suspects exited the vehicle, officials say.

According to reports, the passenger of the vehicle, who has been identified as a juvenile, was apprehended.

Authorities said they have positively identified the driver and are working on apprehending him.

This story is developing. We will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.