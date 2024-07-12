Harris County shooting: Suspect in custody after barricading himself on Normandy Street

A suspect is in custody following a standoff with Harris County authorities on Friday evening.

Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said authorities were called out to a disturbance call at an apartment complex in the 500 block of Normandy Street.

When they arrived, officials say they were met with gunfire. Sheriff Gonzalez reports a male shooter barricaded himself inside an apartment unit with an adult female hostage.

SWAT teams were called to the scene and a perimeter was set.

The suspect was taken into custody without incident.

The female hostage wasn't injured, authorities stated.

No deputies have been reported injured.

This is a breaking news story. We will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.