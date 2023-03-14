A man accused of causing serious injuries to his girlfriend’s 3-year-old son was released from jail on bond on Tuesday.

Jordan Elijah Fowler, 22, is charged with injury to a child – serious bodily injury. His bond was set at $150,000 last month.

According to court documents, the boy was taken to the hospital on Jan. 27 with several injuries including a serious burn to the crown of his head, a brain bleed, bruising on his body from "head to toe" and swelling to the right side of his face. He was also reportedly severely malnourished.

Police say they spoke with the boy’s mother, Jasmine Salas, that day. According to court documents, she initially claimed the boy fell various times and burned himself on her curling iron. However, court documents state that she later said she had left the boy alone with her boyfriend about four times, and said she had seen her boyfriend intentionally cause physical harm to the boy.

The woman reportedly told police that the boy was having trouble being potty trained and described what happened on two occasions when the boy had accidents in the boyfriend’s apartment.

According to court documents, the woman said on Jan. 19, Fowler kicked the boy in the stomach and picked him up by the throat.

She allegedly told police that on Jan. 25, Fowler took the boy into the bathroom for about 10 minutes and she heard grunting as if being struck and crying. According to court documents, she said she believed her boyfriend was physically abusing the boy based on the noises she heard, and that he appeared to begin to have trouble breathing and stopped eating afterward. She reportedly said that she noticed discoloration on the boy’s stomach area on Jan. 26.

According to court documents, a doctor told police on Jan. 27 that the boy’s injuries were without a doubt non-accidental and indicative of chronic abuse.

Records show Fowler was charged in February. Outside the courtroom on Tuesday, Fowler denied the allegations against him. Now out on bond, Fowler is required to follow certain conditions including staying within Harris County and the surrounding area, and he can’t supervise any minors under the age of 17.

Records show Salas is also charged with injury to a child by omission. Her bond was set at $150,000.