Expand / Collapse search

Harris County storm damage: Firestone collapses, sports bar damaged on S Mason Road

By
Published  April 10, 2024 7:36am CDT
Severe Weather
FOX 26 Houston

Storm damages buildings near Katy

Strong storms moved across the Houston area on Wednesday morning, causing a building to collapse near Katy.

KATY, Texas - A building collapsed and another business sustained significant damage after a strong storm in west Harris County early Wednesday morning.

The damage was reported around 3 a.m. at a business center off of South Mason Road, south of Kingsland Blvd.

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku, Google Android TV, and Vizio!

A Firestone building collapsed, and the front windows of the Bourbon Street Sports Bar across the parking lot blew out. Debris was left strewn across the parking lot.

Storm damages buildings near Katy

A storm damaged a sports bar and caused a building to collapse near Katy.

Fire officials say there was a small gas leak due to the damage, so the gas was turned off. The electricity was also turned off in the block as a precaution.

No injuries were reported. However, employees were in the sports bar at the time.

SUGGESTED: Houston power outage tracker

The National Weather Service will have to determine if a tornado occurred.

Katy storm damage: Examining the wind speed

FOX 26 Chief Meteorologist Mike Iscovitz explains the winds over an area that was damaged by a storm in Katy.

According to Chief Meteorologist Mike Iscovitz, 75 mph winds were measured at cloud level over a small area at Kingsland Blvd. around the time the damage occurred.