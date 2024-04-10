A building collapsed and another business sustained significant damage after a strong storm in west Harris County early Wednesday morning.

The damage was reported around 3 a.m. at a business center off of South Mason Road, south of Kingsland Blvd.

A Firestone building collapsed, and the front windows of the Bourbon Street Sports Bar across the parking lot blew out. Debris was left strewn across the parking lot.

Fire officials say there was a small gas leak due to the damage, so the gas was turned off. The electricity was also turned off in the block as a precaution.

No injuries were reported. However, employees were in the sports bar at the time.

The National Weather Service will have to determine if a tornado occurred.

According to Chief Meteorologist Mike Iscovitz, 75 mph winds were measured at cloud level over a small area at Kingsland Blvd. around the time the damage occurred.