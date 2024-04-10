The aftermath of Tuesday night's severe weather area has left its mark, with downed trees and debris scattered across roads. The forecast suggested severe weather, including the possibility of tornadoes, large hail, damaging winds, and heavy rainfall.

Precincts and towns are mobilizing efforts to clear blocked streets and restore normal traffic flow, but caution remains paramount, especially on back roads.

Mark Herman, Harris County Constable Precinct 4 posted an update with a list of locations in north Harris County heavily impacted by fallen trees:

- Hufsmith near Burroughs Park

- Rettendon Ct

- Hufsmith Road at Holderrieth

- TC Jester at Spring Cypress

- Gosling at West Rayford

- Telge Road at Grant Road

- Cypresswood at Maplegate

- Vintage Preserve Parkway

- Seber Drive

- Treaschwig at Morning Story Klein Church

- Kuykendahl at Pine Lakes

- Cypresswood at Teller

- Clouds Hill Ct

The Galveston County Road & Bridge department coordinates with local Bayshore area response partners to expedite debris clearance.

(Photo: Galveston Road & Bridge department)

The Woodlands are also experiencing downed trees and other debris on roads. Drivers are advised to use caution, especially on back roads.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ (Photo:@WoodlandsOnline)

As cleanup operations progress and the community bands together to navigate the aftermath of this severe weather event, resilience and solidarity remain key in overcoming the challenges posed by nature's fury.



