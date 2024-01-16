Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo urging residents to stay off the roads through Tuesday night

Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo is asking residents and drivers to stay off the roads through Tuesday night due to safety concerns.

In a statement, Hidalgo said, "Thank you to everyone for doing their part as we get through this winter weather. Law enforcement had been stretched thin responding to accidents and barricading icy roads. Everyone who stayed off the roads is helping give us the leeway we need to make the roads safe again."

Hidalgo added, "The good new is that road conditions are improving. The sunshine is doing its work, and we have crews out working diligently on the roadways. If you can, pleade avoid driving through tonight. Although we are expecting a very cold night tonight, any threats on the roadways should be gone by tomorrow morning. If you have to drive before tomorrow, continue to drive carefully, and remember that if the road looks wet, it is ice."

