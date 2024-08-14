Harris County jail inmate dies following 'medical emergency'

An investigation is now underway after an inmate at the Harris County Jail died following a ‘medical emergency’ on Monday.

According to authorities, 41-year-old Hugo Mota was pronounced dead at St. Joseph Hospital just before 3 p.m.

Officials said Mota suffered a medical emergency in his cell block and was taken by medical personnel to the clinic while life-saving measures were taking place.

The Houston Fire Department arrived at the jail and took Mota to St. Joseph Hospital.

The death has been reported to the Texas Commision on Jail Standards.

The death is under investigation by the Houston Police Department in accordance with state law that requires all jail deaths to be investigated by an outside law enforcement agency.