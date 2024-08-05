Harris County Jail remains out of compliance, faces November deadline

The Harris County Jail remains out of compliance with state regulations following years of concerns about in-custody deaths and overcrowding. State officials have granted the sheriff's office until November to address these issues or face further actions.

An additional comprehensive inspection of the facility is scheduled before the November deadline. Families of inmates who have died while in custody have been actively attending meetings, seeking answers about their loved ones' deaths.

Recent figures indicate that five inmates have died while in custody this year, following a total of 19 deaths last year. Many families report they have not yet received conclusive autopsy reports or answers regarding the causes of these deaths.

According to HCSO Assistant Chief Phillip Bosquez, of the 7,466 inmates currently housed in the Harris County Jail, over 1,500 are transferred or housed out of the county. Approximately 950 of these inmates, all awaiting trial, are currently in facilities in Mississippi or Louisiana.

Community advocate Rev. Jacilet Griffin, who has been vocal about the conditions at the jail and the deaths of inmates, expressed concerns about the oversight of the facility. Griffin's son, Evan Griffin Lee, died in December 2021 while in custody. She has yet to receive his autopsy report, and the case remains under investigation by the Texas Rangers.

Griffin criticized the lack of communication between the Commission on Jail Standards and the Harris County Jail.

"I asked the Commission Chair how they are communicating about the non-compliance issues and if they are fully aware of the situation at the Harris County Jail," Griffin said. "The response was simply ‘at the meetings,’ but I believe there should be more thorough communication."

Bosquez also reported the current length of stay at the jail is now 197 days. For perspective, the state average for length of stay at other jails is 46 to 56 days.

They also pointed out what they called major improvements.

In October, they're expected to bring on three additional district courts. That comes with a lot of support from the county commissioner's court.

The jail has gained 85 officers in the last six months. In the last commission meeting, Bosquez says there were over 180 officer openings. They're now down to 139 vacancies. A new cadet class of 33 more officers are going through training right now.

A spokesperson for the Commission on Jail Standards stated that, if necessary, the Harris County Jail could be referred to the Office of the Attorney General for enforcement of current orders.