Another Harris County Jail inmate dies in custody, activists call for investigation

Concerned activists are demanding an investigation into the Harris County Jail. This comes after they said 67-year-old John Hackl was found passed out in his cell for over an hour. The activists and family said 67-year-old John Hackl complained multiple times about medical problems throughout his five weeks at the Harris County Jail.

"The lack of compassion and the lack of humane care that my husband received is unbelievable," said Cambrey Lindsey, John Hackl's wife.

Lindsay said her husband died when Harris County Jail staff ignored his severe medical condition. She said he passed out from a pulmonary embolism in his jail cell and was lying on the floor almost two hours before help arrived.

"Eventually he went into hospice without ever regaining consciousness and died just last week," said Randall Kallinen, a civil rights attorney.

"That is object negligence in my eyes, and now he’s no longer with us," said Lindsay.

Her husband was jailed in April on a probation violation on a previous DWI felony charge. His medical emergency happened in May and he died just last week.

"I spoke to him many times a day. I heard about the poor conditions in the cell, the overcrowding, the poor nutrition," said Lindsay.

This comes as Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo acknowledged the deaths coming out of the Harris County Jail. In a statement posted to X on Wednesday, she said in part "We’ve been looking at what’s going on that’s causing us to have such problems with overcrowding, and one of the things we’ve learned is that people are staying too long in the jail because of inefficiencies with competency restoration."

"The fact that he is not here now because of medical neglect and poor care, is astounding to me," said Lindsay.

The Harris County Sheriff's Office released the following statement on the incident:

John Raymond Hackl, 67, was arrested on Thursday, April 18, 2024, and taken to Harris County Jail for violating probation related to a driving while intoxicated (DWI) offense. On Friday, May 24, 2024, he experienced a medical emergency and was transported to Ben Taub Hospital with CPR in progress. Hackl was provided with the care he needed without delay. He was evaluated by medical staff upon initial processing and on May 2, May 13, and May 24, 2024.

On Tuesday, May 28, 2024, a court judge granted a PR bond for John R. Hackl, and he was released from the Harris County Jail. The Harris County Sheriff's Office has been in communication with Hackl's family members to update them on his status. HCSO partners with Harris Health to provide health care and mental health supports to those in our custody. Nearly $100 million of funding has been secured to dedicate resources to enhance healthcare services in the jail.