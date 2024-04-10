An investigation is now underway after an inmate died while being held at the Harris County Jail, according to a release.

Officials said 71-year-old Harold Shell was pronounced dead early Tuesday morning at Ben Taub Hospital.

Authorities stated that Shell was taken to the hospital by ambulance on April 1 by ambulance for abdominal pain.

Officials said Shell suffered from a terminal illness.

Records stated that Shell was in custody for 83 days on charges of possession of a controlled substance and motion to revoke parole.

According to a release, the death has been reported to the Texas Commission on Jail Standards.

The Houston Police Department will be investigating the death in accordance with state law that requires all jail deaths to be investigated by an outside law enforcement agency.

Officials stated the Harris County Sheriff's Office Internal Affairs Division is also investigating to determine whether all applicable polices and procedures were followed, which is standard following the death of a person in jail.

The man's cause of death will be determined by an autopsy conducted by the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences.