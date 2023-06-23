An investigation is underway after a woman was found dead behind a dumpster in northwest Harris County on Friday morning.

Deputies responded to a call around 7:30 a.m. in the 14400 block of SH 249. EMS also responded to the scene and pronounced the woman dead.

According to the sheriff’s office, it is unclear at this time if foul play was involved in the woman’s death, but they are treating the investigation as a homicide until they determine more facts.

The Harris County Sheriffs Office investigate a womans death along SH 249.

They are working with the Harris County Institute of Forensic Science to identify her cause of death.

Authorities are asking anyone with information to call the sheriff’s office at (713)221-6000.