Harris County: Intoxicated man drives through NASA security checkpoint

article

One man is facing charges after he trespassed at the Johnson Space Center in Houston last weekend.

According to Harris County officials, 39-year-old Kyle Matthew Berthelot is charged with driving while intoxicated and felony retaliation.

SUGGESTED: Houston police chase leaves bystander in critical condition, families demand change

Officials said they received a call from NASA security saying an intoxicated male drove through the security checkpoint.

After officials arrived, they said Berthelot displayed multiple signs of intoxication. After deputies conducted the standardized field sobriety tests, it was determined Berthelot was unable to operate a vehicle safely.

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku and Google Android TV!

Also during the investigation, officials said Berthelot became agitated and made threats to harm one deputy.

Berthelot was later taken to the Harris County Joint Processing Center where his bonds were set at $11,500.

Officials added Berthelot was out on bond for a DWI case that occurred in May 2023.

Berthelot is scheduled to appear in court on Friday morning.