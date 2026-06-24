Harris County Flood Control Director possible pick sparks rift among commissioners over process

The Brief Harris County Commissioners Court is expected to discuss appointing former district engineer Marcus Stuckett as the new head of the Flood Control District. Commissioner Rodney Ellis strongly supports Stuckett, citing his deep technical experience and ability to move stalled flood projects forward with urgency. Commissioner Adrian Garcia heavily criticized the decision, questioning why the county bypassed a competitive hiring process for such a critical infrastructure role.



A sharp division has emerged within the Harris County Commissioners Court on the eve of a discussion to appoint a new head for the region's embattled Flood Control District.

Conflict over possible Harris Co. Flood Control District Director pick

Timeline:

The Commissioners Court is scheduled Thursday to discuss appointing Marcus Stuckett, a former senior engineer for the district, to fill the top spot left vacant by the sudden resignation of former Executive Director Tina Petersen on June 11.

While some county leaders view Stuckett's deep technical background as essential to navigating a massive backlog of federally funded flood mitigation projects, others are vocally condemning the lack of a traditional, open candidate-search process.

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What they're saying:

Commissioner Rodney Ellis strongly endorsed the impending appointment, emphasizing Stuckett’s institutional experience amid mounting pressure to secure hundreds of millions of dollars in federal disaster-recovery funding.

"I welcome Marcus Stuckett as the next Executive Director of the Harris County Flood Control District," Commissioner Ellis said. "Marcus brings deep technical experience, institutional knowledge, and an understanding of the urgency required to move projects forward. I look forward to working with him to restore accountability, improve transparency, protect available funding, and deliver on the commitments made to Harris County voters and residents."

The other side:

Commissioner Adrian Garcia issued a sharp rebuke regarding how the selection was made, arguing that bypassing an open, competitive hiring process leaves taxpayers in the dark.

"For a position as critical as Director of Flood Control, I cannot understand why we would abandon a process we have used for every other department appointment," Commissioner Garcia said. "The process enables us to understand the capabilities and wherewithal of any candidate seeking to take on significant responsibilities within the county. In spite of a lack of process, there’s too much at risk not to do all that I can to ensure Mr. Stuckett’s success. Without a thorough look at a pool of qualified candidates, we have no way of knowing whether he would have stood out. A competitive process is always good for the taxpayers."

The incoming director will inherit a highly pressurized timeline. The Harris County Flood Control District has drawn intense scrutiny recently for falling chronically behind on more than two dozen mitigation initiatives. The delays have put an estimated $800 million in matching federal funds in jeopardy, including nearly a dozen disaster-recovery projects facing a strict February 2027 deadline administered by the Texas General Land Office.

Stuckett, a licensed professional engineer, has been widely praised by engineering colleagues for his technical capability.

What's next:

The Commissioners Court is slated to convene Thursday morning to discuss the appointment.