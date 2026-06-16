Former Harris County Flood Control District Engineer is front runner to lead agency: sources

The Brief As Greater Houston is being lashed with heavy rain and rising water, FOX 26 has confirmed that a frontrunner has emerged to lead Harris County's Flood Control District. Multiple sources tell FOX 26, former Senior HCFCD engineer Marcus Stuckett is the top candidate to replace Dr. Tina Peterson, who resigned under fire on June 11. Colleagues describe Stuckett as an expert on hydraulic engineering who has the advantage of pre-existing knowledge of all the projects, the obstacles they face, and the personnel responsible for execution.



As Greater Houston is being lashed with heavy rain and rising water, FOX 26 has confirmed that a frontrunner has emerged to lead Harris County's Flood Control District.

Harris County: Sources say a frontrunner has been determined to lead Harris County Flood Control District

What we know:

Multiple sources tell FOX 26, former Senior HCFCD engineer Marcus Stuckett is the top candidate to replace Dr. Tina Peterson, who resigned under fire on June 11.

Under Peterson, HCFCD has drawn heavy criticism after falling chronically behind on more than two dozen mitigation projects, delays which have put in jeopardy an estimated $800 million in matching federal funds.

Colleagues describe Stuckett as an expert on hydraulic engineering who has the advantage of pre-existing knowledge of all the projects, the obstacles they face, and the personnel responsible for execution.

Texas Land Commissioner Dawn Buckingham administers the federal funding and has warned Harris County there will be no extension on projects which have not reached completion.

What's next:

Harris County Commissioners are slated to discuss Peterson's replacement at the June 25 meeting of Commissioner's Court.

Stuckett, who is currently the vice-president of a private engineering firm, has yet to respond to FOX 26's request for comment.