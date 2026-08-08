Driver killed in collision after running red lights in SE Houston, police say

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The Brief Houston police are investigating a collision that killed one driver and injured another. Investigators said a woman ran multiple red lights while speeding before hitting another car early Saturday morning. The driver of the speeding vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene.



Police said a driver was killed after running two red lights while speeding before colliding with another car in southeast Houston early Saturday morning.

What we know:

The woman was going south on Reveille Street just after 1:30 a.m. when she hit another driver at Telephone Road, police said.

Investigators said the woman had run two red lights while speeding, before hitting the other vehicle.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the other vehicle suffered several injuries, but they did not appear to be life-threatening, police said.

What we don't know:

The driver's identity has not yet been released.