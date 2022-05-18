Funeral services today for Harris County Deputy Adam Howard

article

Deputy Robert "Adam" Howard will be laid to rest today. The 27-year-old Harris County Sheriff's Office deputy was killed in a crash with a big rig while on duty on May 11.

The services will take place at Community of Faith Church located at 16124 Becker Rd in Hockley, Texas.

Family will have private visitation from 8:30 a.m. to 10 a.m., followed by public visitation until 11 a.m.

Deputy Howard's funeral service with then take place before outside honors.

The deputy's body will be escorted and laid to rest at Klein Memorial Park in Tomball.

