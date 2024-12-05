The Brief A Harris County Sheriff’s Office deputy and a woman in her 60s were involved in a crash at Mason Road and Colonial Parkway. Both were taken to the hospital as a precaution and were last reported to be in fair condition. Authorities say the deputy was responding to a stabbing call at the time of the crash.



A Harris County Sheriff’s Office deputy and another driver were taken to the hospital after a crash early Thursday morning.

According to the sheriff’s office, they were transported as a precaution and were last reported to be in fair condition.

MORE NEWS: Family seeks answers 3 weeks after 28-year-old was found dead in her apartment

The incident occurred around 12:10 a.m. at the intersection of Mason Road and Colonial Parkway.

The sheriff’s office says the deputy was traveling westbound on Colonial Parkway, responding to a stabbing call with the patrol vehicle’s lights and sirens on.

The other driver, a woman in her 60s, was reportedly traveling southbound on Mason Road.

Get news, weather and so much more on the new FOX LOCAL app.

The vehicles collided, and the patrol vehicle continued westbound until it struck a tree. The other vehicle came to a stop in the intersection.

Investigators say they will determine who ran the red light.