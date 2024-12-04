Family seeks answers 3 weeks after 28-year-old was found dead in her apartment

Nearly three weeks after a 28-year-old beloved mother and teacher was found dead in her Sweeny apartment, her family says as of now they have no answers.

No answers, means no closure for a family here in Sweeny who says they just want to know what really happened to 28-year-old Michaela Tyler?

"I don’t know, it’s just it’s not real. I don’t want it to set in," said Barbara Lindley. "I don’t want to just break down and cry all the time. I know she’s not here, but I don’t know what to do."

28-year-old Michaela Tyler was found dead at the Windmill Run Apartments, where she lived, on Friday November 15. Since then, a holiday, vigil, and funeral for Michaela have all passed.

"There were so many other people grieving with us, maybe not to the same degree that we are grieving, but definitely their hearts are all broken, and nobody just really knows what to do," said Betty Liles. "We are not getting the answers that we need or that we want, so I don’t think we can fully grieve."

Michaela’s grandmother Betty Liles and aunt Barbara Lindley both say a suspect is still at large, leaving them concerned about the investigation, due to the lack of updates they have received from police since the 28-year-old's death.

"We don’t know anything about it. We don’t know where her belongings are," Liles said.

"So why can’t we get her belongings? Can we get her son's belongings? Can we just get those so we can have some bit of closure," said Lindley. "I understand that it takes time to get warrants or whatever. I know that it takes time, but from what we have been speculating on, we should be further along."

In a small town, this family says the silence is loud – and they just want someone to break it.

"She was loved and somebody knows something. You’re not going to be in an apartment complex and not hear something that’s going on," Liles said. "So if you know something, go talk. If you need protection, ask for protection, but tell somebody what happened."

Sweeny police said this is an active investigation, adding they are working with Texas Rangers and The Brazoria County District Attorneys Office. Sweeny police also told FOX 26 no arrests have been made, but their office will be putting together information to release in the near future.