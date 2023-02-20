article

A man surrendered after SWAT responded to a home in the Cypress area on Monday morning, the Harris County Sheriff’s Office says.

The incident began around 4:50 a.m., when the sheriff’s office got reports of a suspicious person in the 16700 block of Thorn Cypress.

Deputies went to the location. The sheriff’s office says they found a female in distress who indicated that she had been kidnapped and made an allegation of sexual assault.

According to HCSO, the deputies made sure the female got medical attention and then went to make contact with the suspect who lives in the area.

He reportedly refused to come out to talk to investigators. The sheriff’s office says they got a warrant for aggravated kidnapping based on the information they had.

Officials say SWAT responded to the scene because the man refused to come out. Upon arrival of most of the SWAT officers, HCSO says he surrendered.

The investigation continues.