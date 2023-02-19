2 police officers stabbed in west Houston released from hospital

Two Houston police officers who were stabbed on Saturday have been released from the hospital.

On Saturday, a man was shot to death after reportedly stabbing two police officers in west Houston in the 13300 block of Agarita Lane near Westpark Tollway. Police say they received a call around bout a "citizen in crisis."

SUGGESTED: Suspect shot, killed after stabbing 2 police officers in west Houston

Houston Police Chief Troy Finner says according to preliminary information, there was a mother and father at the home who were originally afraid to call the police, but a sister, who was not present at the home, made the call.

Chief Finner says there is a history of calls and the suspect did have a history of mental illness.

When officers arrived, they reportedly tried to de-escalate the situation but had to call for backup. The man then took out a knife and began stabbing officers. At least one of the officers shot the man, killing him.

RELATED: 4 killed during apparent murder-suicide in Galena Park: Sheriff

One of the officers, a 3-year veteran with HPD, was stabbed in the jaw area and another officer a 15-year veteran, was stabbed in the chin. Both were rushed to the hospital, Chief Finner said. The officers have since been released from the hospital.

According to policy, the officer involved in the shooting will be placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of an investigation.

An investigation remains underway.