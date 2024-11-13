Harris County crime: Suspect taken into custody following wild chase involving wrecker truck

A suspect is in custody following a wild chase in Harris County on Wednesday afternoon.

According to Harris County Precinct 4, a deputy tried to initiate a traffic stop and tried to pull over a vehicle because the license plates didn't match.

Officials said that's when the driver fled and the chase began.

The driver later bailed out on foot at Lexington and Aldine Westfield.

Image 1 of 3 ▼

As deputies were chasing the suspect on foot, officials said a homeowner shot at the suspect, but wasn't struck.

The suspect continued running a couple blocks over, jumped in a running wrecker truck, and the chase resumed.

Officials stated the suspect later crashed and was taken into custody near Lexington Woods at Bellchase at Aldine Westfield.

No word yet if any injuries were reported as a result.

This is a breaking news story. We'll keep you up-to-date with the very latest.