Authorities have announced murder charges in connection with the death of a 21-year-old woman.

25-year-old Joikeira K. Keys is charged with murder in the shooting death of Ashley Holmes.

The shooting occurred back on February 8 just after 11:30 a.m. in the 22300 block of Doubletree Park Drive in Harris County.

Authorities said they located Ashley with an apparent gunshot wound.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The alleged shooter, later identified as Keys, left the scene before deputies arrived.

Officials said three other adults were inside the location who were unharmed.