A second suspect has been arrested and charged in the fatal shooting of two men in South Houston. The shootings happened on Fleetwell Drive and Buffalo Speedway on the afternoon of February 4.

Markeith Simpson (Courtesy: Houston Police Department)

The suspect, 26-year-old Markeith Eric Simpson, is charged with capital murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. He was taken into custody on August 30 and was booked into the Harris County Jail.

CHASE FRANKLIN WILLIAM (Courtesy: Houston Police Department)

The other suspect, 18-year-old Chase Franklin Williams, has been in custody since February and is charged with capital murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Both men are accused of murdering 58-year-old Reginald Reed and 23-year-old Brandon Forbes. They are also accused of wounding a third victim.