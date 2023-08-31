Houston police are investigating after two men were found shot to death late Wednesday night.

Officers responded to the 7200 block of Kings Gate Circle around 11:15 p.m.

The Houston Police Department investigates a deadly shooting on Kings Gate.

When they arrived, police say they found one man dead in the driver’s seat of a Chrysler 300 and another man dead on the ground nearby.

Police say they recovered two guns at the scene.

It’s unclear at this time how the shooting occurred or what led up to it. There is no description of anyone police might be looking for.

The investigation into the shooting continues.