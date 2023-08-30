Houston crime: 4 men shot in southwest Houston, authorities on scene investigating

The Houston Police Department is on the scene following a late night shooting in southwest Houston.

Details are limited, but authorities said the shooting occurred in the 2800 block of Chimney Rock Road, near Westheimer Road.

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku and Google Android TV!

All people shot were said to be taken to the hospital in unknown condition.

Officials said the suspects involved fled the scene.

No other details have been released.

We'll keep you up-to-date with the very latest.