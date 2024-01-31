Constable Mark Herman's Office has arrested a man who ran into the back of a constable deputy’s patrol car. Dustin Lukavsky, 33, is charged with Driving While Intoxicated.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Courtesy of Constable Mark Herman's Office

The suspect was taken into custody by the constable's office after deputies on Wednesday morning from the Lakeshore Villas located in the 19800 block of Atascocita Shores Drive.

ORIGINAL STORY: Harris County crash: Pct. 4 constable deputy, suspected drunk driver hospitalized

Courtesy of Constable Mark Herman's Office

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku and Google Android TV!

The incident happened while the constable deputy blocked traffic on Atascocita Road on January 28. Authorities say he had his emergency lights on and the Fire Engine emergency lights on when Lukavsky ran into the back of the patrol vehicle. The deputy sustained critical injuries and was taken to the hospital along with the suspect.

Courtesy of Constable Mark Herman's Office

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 NEWS APP

Lukavsky displayed multiple signs of intoxication, according to the constable’s office. A blood warrant was secured and executed to obtain a specimen of his blood. According to further investigation, he also had two previous DWI convictions.

Deputies are urging anyone with information about Lukavsky's whereabouts to come forward by calling Constable Mark Herman's Office at (281 376-3472.