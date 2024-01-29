A constable deputy was hospitalized after a crash involving a suspected drunk driver on Sunday night, the Harris County Pct. 4 Constable’s Office says.

The crash occurred around 10 p.m. in the 5600 block of Atascocita Road near Eagle Springs Parkway.

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku, Google Android TV, and Vizio!

According to the constable’s office, Deputy Leon was there assisting the Atascocita Fire Department with traffic control when a driver crashed into the back of the constable deputy’s patrol vehicle.

Photo: Harris County Pct. 4 Constables Office

The driver was detained. Authorities say he displayed multiple signs of intoxication.

MORE NEWS: 2 firefighters suffer injures after jumping from 2nd story apartment building

Deputy Leon was taken to the hospital. Authorities say the constable deputy sustained serious injuries.

The constable’s office says the driver was also taken to the hospital and will be booked into jail once he is released.