Authorities in north Harris County are investigating reports of a deadly shooting, and a hunt is underway for the killers.

Details are limited, but constable deputies with Harris County Precinct 4 were called to a motel in the 16100 block of North Freeway, where a man was shot. Officials later said he died from his injuries.

Harris Co. Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said the shooter(s) forced their way into the victim's room before he was shot and fled the scene shortly afterward. However, officials don't have a description of the killer(s) or where they took off, nor do they have a motive for what led up to the shooting.

No additional information has been shared, as of this writing, but an investigation remains underway.

This is a developing story and will continue to be updated as more information becomes available.