A man was killed in a hit-and-run incident while unloading a truck on Hill Road in north Harris County. The collision occurred around 9:49 p.m. on July 15.

Deputies say the victim was pronounced dead at the scene by emergency medical services. He and a few other men were moving items from a truck and trailer across the road when the accident happened.

The Harris County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the incident and is asking for the public's assistance in identifying the driver responsible for the fatal hit-and-run.