One man is facing charges after he was caught with a bunch of stolen candles in Harris County, authorities said.

The man, who hasn't been identified, was taken into custody following a traffic stop in the 23900 block of the Northwest Freeway.

Authorities said he was found with approximately $400 worth of stolen candles in his backpack.

No word yet on what charges the man will face.