One man is facing several charges following an incident last week in Harris County.

Nicholas Grant was arrested by authorities.

Officials were called out to the 21500 block of Daylily Hills Drive in reference to a disturbance.

Upon arriving, they saw a possible wanted suspect enter a vehicle. Deputies attempted to conduct a traffic stop, but Grant refused to stop.

Nicholas Grant

After a brief pursuit, the vehicle came to a stop in the 1200 block of West Tidwell Road where Grant refused to exit the vehicle. That’s where Constable K9 Mattress Mack assisted with the capture.

Grant was later detained safety and it was determined he had two felony warrant for felony family violence with prior convictions.

Grant was booked into the Harris County Jail for the felony warrants and charged with felony evading.

His total bond was set at $165,000.