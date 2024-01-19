A man has been sentenced to 40 years in prison for the murder of his wife at a Spring-area apartment in 2021, officials say.

According to the Harris County District Attorney’s Office, Christopher Edward Anderson, 39, was convicted in the death of 44-year-old Tonya Davis Anderson.

Christopher Edward Anderson (left) was convicted of murder in the death of 44-year-old Tonya Davis Anderson (right) (Photo: Harris County District Attorneys Office)

"Unfortunately, when we have domestic violence and gun violence, it is often a deadly combination," District Attorney Kim Ogg said. "This is why we take all allegations of abuse or domestic violence so seriously."

Tonya, a mother of three, was shot to death on July 20, 2021.

According to the DA’s office, Christopher had a history of violence – including a conviction for an aggravated assault against a family member – and was arrested seven months before Tonya’s murder for choking her teen son.

After making bail, he was ordered to stay away from Tonya and her son, to wear a GPS monitor and to not possess any firearms, officials say.

According to the DA’s office, Christopher was at Tonya’s apartment on July 20, 2021 and an argument broke out between them.

A neighbor testified that she heard Tonya screaming and shouting at him to leave before hearing gunshots, the DA’s office says.

"It looks like they were at the house together, got into an argument and it escalated," said Assistant District Attorney Matthew Magill. "He backed her into a bathroom while she was trying to escape him—in fact, a neighbor heard her screaming to stop. Nobody deserves to die that way.

Magill prosecuted the case, along with ADA Steve Walsh. They are both assigned to the DA’s Domestic Violence Division.

Her son was at the apartment and called 911. The Harris County Sheriff’s Office responded to investigate.

Officials say Christopher fled, ditching the ankle monitor, but was arrested three days later at his parents’ house in a different county.

Christopher was convicted by a jury. The DA’s office says he was facing life in prison, but he and prosecutors agreed to 40 years in prison in exchange for Christopher waiving his right to appeal the conviction and the prison sentence.