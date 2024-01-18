Miles Joseph Fridrich has been indicted in the murder of a Texas pediatrician after stabbing her to death in October 2023.

On Thursday, a Montgomery County Grand Jury issued an indictment against 24-year-old Fridrich for the first-degree offense of murder for the death of Dr. Talat Jehan Khan on Oct. 28, 2023. Dr. Khan was a pediatrician at Texas Children's Pediatrics.

BACKGROUND: Texas Children's pediatrician stabbed multiple times in Conroe, suspect arrested

According to the police, around 12:30 p.m., Dr. Khan was sitting down at a picnic table near her home at the Alys Apartments in Conroe. Khan was also with her dog chatting on the phone when Fridrich appeared and stabbed her repeatedly.

Miles Joseph Fridrich

Khan’s 15-year-old daughter was inside their home and heard the screams, according to Mohammad Ayubi, a family friend. Authorities say Khan had just moved to Houston from Seattle two months ago. She leaves behind two children and three siblings.

RELATED: Family remembers Houston pediatrician stabbed to death in Conroe

Conroe Police Department officers arrested Fridrich within 400 yards of the crime scene.

Investigators have not found conclusive evidence indicating a specific motive for the attack on Dr. Khan and it does not appear like the two knew each other.

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku, Google Android TV, and Vizio!

The 24-year-old was ordered to have a mental health evaluation back in November 2023.

Fridrich has been in custody at the Montgomery County Jail since the murder and is held on a $500,000 bond. His next court appearance is scheduled for Jan. 29 at 9 a.m. in the 9th District Court.