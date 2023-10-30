Texas Children's pediatrician stabbed multiple times in Conroe, suspect arrested

A suspect has been arrested and charged in the stabbing death of a Texas Children's pediatrician, Dr. Talat Jehan Khan.

Miles Joseph Fridrich, 24, was arrested and charged him with Khan’s murder. His bond has been set at $500,000 in Montgomery County.

Police say it happened on Saturday around 12:30 p.m. while the woman was sitting down at a picnic table near her home at the Alys Apartments in Conroe.

Authorities say Khan had just moved to Houston from Seattle two months ago. She leaves behind two children and three siblings.

In a statement, Texas Children's Pediatrics said, "We are heartbroken to learn of the tragic loss of one of our highly respected and beloved physicians, Dr. Talat Khan. During this difficult time, we are providing supportive resources to our patients and employees while keeping Dr. Khan’s family and loved ones in our thoughts and prayers."

Investigators say Khan was sitting at a picnic table with her dog chatting on the phone when Fridrich appeared and stabbed her repeatedly.

Khan’s 15-year-old daughter was inside their home and heard the screams, according to Mohammad Ayubi, a family friend.

"She was in the apartment, in the town house, and the mom was like maybe 200-300 feet away. This person came and they stabbed her. They kept stabbing her, and he stopped to check her pulse, and then kept stabbing her," Ayubi said.

Ayubi also serves as the Associate Director for the Al-Ansaar Islamic Center in The Woodlands where Khan attended. The mosque is now tightening security over members' concerns that the attack could’ve been racially motivated.

Investigators have not determined a motive but said it does not appear like the two knew each other.

The incident has left neighbors in the typically quiet community on edge.

Mark Cate was visiting his mom for the weekend when he walked past the police scene on Saturday.

"My mom is pretty shaken up. I was supposed to go back to Colorado yesterday, and I'm staying a couple more days just to smooth everything out and make sure she feels safe," Cate said.

Khan's family is now in the process of planning her funeral in Seattle.