Harris County Sheriff's Office apprehended a suspect wanted on an outstanding felony warrant after a standoff in east Harris County.

The incident began earlier today when officers attempted to serve the warrant and the adult male suspect barricaded himself inside the residence.

After several hours of negotiation, the suspect was taken into custody without incident. Police have not yet released the identity of the suspect or details regarding the felony warrant.

We will provide more details as they are available.