Harris County crime: 4-year-old in critical condition following injury to a child investigation

A woman is behind bars following an injury to a child investigation that occurred in Harris County.

According to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, authorities were called out to a hospital on Tuesday in reference to an injury to a child case.

The child, said to be 4-years-old, was found to have signs of abuse. She was later taken to Texas Children's Hospital in serious condition.

Gonzalez said HCSO Homicide Unit began an investigation due to the serious, life-threatening nature of the injuries.

Authorities stated further investigation revealed that the child had been in the care of Tameria Barnett, 30, since September 2024.

Tameria Barnett

Gonzalez said that Barnett is the friend of a child's biological mother, who is currently in jail. The child had not had contact with her since September.

Barnett was charged with injury with a child.

A warrant was issued and Barnett was taken into custody by homicide investigators on Thursday and placed in the Harris County Jail.

Gonzalez said the child remains in the hospital in critical condition.