Harris County crime: 14 kilos of cocaine, $150,000 in cash seized during traffic stop

A large drug bust was conducted during an overnight traffic stop in Harris County.

Photo of items seized during traffic stop (Source: Captain D. Wine/Twitter)

According to a post on social media, 14 kilos of cocaine, $150,000 in cash and a handgun were seized during the stop.

Officials said the traffic stop occurred in the Mission Bend area.

Authorities added if you see anything suspicious to contact your local law enforcement agency.