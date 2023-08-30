Harris County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to a report of a stabbing at Richcrest Apartments located at the 500 block of Richcrest Drive.

According to preliminary information, an man was stabbed in the leg during the incident after he was allegedly physically assaulting the child's mother.

In an act of intervention, the 10-year-old child took matters into their own hands and stabbed the man in an effort to protect their mother from harm, officials say.

The wounded male was taken to a nearby hospital, where he is said to be in fair condition.

HCSO has since cleared the scene, but the follow-up investigation is ongoing. There are no further details at this time.