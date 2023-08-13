The sheriff’s office is investigating the deadly stabbing of a man at an apartment complex in northeast Harris County on Sunday.

Deputies responded to the scene in the 12600 block of the Eastex Freeway near Hamill Road around 10 a.m.

A man was stabbed to death along the Eastex Freeway.

Investigators say the 25-year-old resident was found stabbed multiple times on the fourth-floor landing of an apartment building. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The search for a suspect continues.

Investigators say it is possible the suspect knew the victim, and there may have been an altercation before the stabbing.

Investigators are searching for surveillance video and would like to speak to anyone who has information.

Anyone with information related to this case is urged to contact the Harris County Sheriff’s Office Homicide Unit at (713) 274-9100 or Crime Stoppers at (713) 222-TIPS (8477).