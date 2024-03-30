Harris County crash: 2 toddlers hit by vehicle near Imperial Landing Lane

Lifeflight had to be called after two toddlers were hit by a car west of Houston on Saturday.

According to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, units were called to the 20900 block of Imperial Landing Lane after preliminary reports three people were involved in a major crash in a neighborhood.

A woman was crossing the street with two toddlers in a small wagon when a car hit them.

Two Lifeflights had to be called for the children who were last reported to be in critical condition. The woman was taken to the hospital by ambulance with a possible broken bone.

Officials say the driver of the vehicle remained on the scene.

This is a breaking news story. We will continue to update this article as more information becomes available.