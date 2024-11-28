A driver died in a northwest Harris County crash after encountering a dog in the road, authorities say.

The crash occurred shortly before 1 a.m. Thursday in the 13400 block of FM 529.

Get news, weather and so much more on the new FOX LOCAL app.

According to investigators, the driver either hit a dog in the road or was trying to go around a dog that had already been struck.

He lost control of the vehicle and crashed into a power pole, authorities say. The vehicle flipped over.

The Harris County Sheriffs Office investigates a crash on FM 529.

EMS pronounced the driver dead at the scene. He has not been identified.

While authorities were investigating, they say two other drivers went through the road block and were under investigation for possibly driving while intoxicated.